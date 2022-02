Peacemaker delivered a lot of twists and turns in last week’s episode, revealing that — SPOILER ALERT — Murn is legit. He’s a butterfly, yes, but he’s not a vengeful, invasion-y kind of butterfly. That’s about as much good news as our pals got last week, though. The 11th Street Kids are back to being awkward and angry around each other because of all these darn secrets. Making matters even worse, all the cops and criminals down at the police station are now drones for the butterfly invasion. Peacemaker’s gonna need a bigger net! Like a butterfly net? You get it? Whatever.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO