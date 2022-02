BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday to forgo entrance exams to universities and colleges for the class of 2022. The new rule change proposed by the board is pending before the Idaho Legislature this session. Under the new rule, high school students from the 2022 class won't be required to take admission exams like the ACT (American College Testing) and SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) to enter any Idaho university or college.

