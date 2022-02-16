Brand Squad assisting athletes in creating their own brands

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. After completing his BTech from IIT Roorkee in 2013, Mukul Rustagi joined Futures First as Financial Derivatives Analyst and worked there till late 2015. While Bhaswat Agarwal, his co-founder, graduated from NSIT in 2013 and joined Microsoft after college where he worked as a Technology Strategist. Both quit our jobs and decided to start their own venture in Edtech. Classplus, founded in 2018, empowers academic and non-academic educators through technology by content creation, distribution, and monetization and help them serve their students better. In the age of the internet, educators found themselves devoid of technological tools to give their students a digital learning experience and were not able to compete with the big online players of today. While other edtech giants are using technology to replace them, Classplus enables them through technology by allowing them to adopt a digital teaching model and create a new future for themselves by going national. Classplus allows educators to run all their coaching, communication, assessments, payments, and student engagement activities through a full-stack mobile solution. Besides taking them online, Classplus also enables them to sell their courses online to grow their business outside their localities.

INDIA ・ 3 DAYS AGO