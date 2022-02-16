ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Brand Squad assisting athletes in creating their own brands

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Terry Tush | Director, Marketing and Communications | 405-744-2703 | terry.tush@okstate.edu. A group of Spears School of Business marketing students are teaming up with Oklahoma State University athletes to assist them in creating opportunities to brand themselves and take advantage of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules implemented...

mynews13.com

Immersive storefront reinventing retail, ​creating in-person experiences for online brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every brand has a story and Rachel Friedman wants to help make that story known. She helps consumers uncover what makes a brand special. “What people really want to know as digital ads, you know, fill their feed, they want to know, well, who is it that I'm doing business with? What does this company even stand for?” said Rachel Friedman, founder and CEO of TENFOLD, a strategy and creative firm in Columbus, and TENSPACE, a new revolving brick-and-mortar immersive retail store. “Really understand the brand and enable people to get to know the brand on a more intimate and emotionally connected level.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Dallas News

Meet the Dallas Jackals, Major League Rugby’s newest team set on creating its own brand of the sport

Dallas native Kelly “Spike” Kolberg grew up embedded in the robust local rugby scene. One of the 36-year-old’s first memories as a child is watching his dad play for Dallas RFC, one of 25 amateur clubs in Dallas-Fort Worth. Kolberg then followed in his father’s footsteps, playing for the club as well as representing the state and country at competitions across the world.
DALLAS, TX
AM 1450 KMMS

Big Changes Coming? Montana’s Universal Athletic Joins New Brand

This change would be huge for the long-time Montana business, and we believe some locals would not be huge fans of this change. Universal Athletic has been a Montana company where adults, kids, and families can buy athletic clothing, shoes, and you can even order gear for their teams. Universal Athletic has locations in Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, and more, and has been a Montana staple to communities for over fifty years. Things might be changing with the Universal Athletic name.
BOZEMAN, MT
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneurs Who Turned $2K into $2M Launch Masterclass on How to Start a Hair Business

Ashley Williams and Khat Brim, the two founders who successfully built a multi-million dollar brand called Hair Are Us, have now launched a virtual masterclass to help aspiring entrepreneurs get started in the industry. Their masterclass is called “Hair Game 101: How to Start Your Own Virgin Hair Business,” and it will be held online via Zoom on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 9pm EST/ 6pm PST.
HAIR CARE
Fast Company

Why encouraging employee competition is a losing game

Early in my career, I stepped into a chief marketing officer (CMO) role in which I made the mistake of encouraging unhealthy team competition. I initiated a contest to see which of my teams could bring in the most leads over the quarter. However, I quickly realized that by setting up this challenge, I was rewarding the wrong behavior.
ECONOMY
okstate.edu

Ferguson College of Agriculture announces freshmen award winners

Media Contact: Jami Mattox | Digital Communications Specialist | 405-744-8061 | jami.mattox@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture has recognized five second-year students for their freshman year academic performance, leadership involvement and service contributions. André Abit was named the 2022 Charles and Magda Browning Outstanding Freshman. Abit is...
STILLWATER, OK
Entrepreneur

The Coaching Coaches

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. After completing his BTech from IIT Roorkee in 2013, Mukul Rustagi joined Futures First as Financial Derivatives Analyst and worked there till late 2015. While Bhaswat Agarwal, his co-founder, graduated from NSIT in 2013 and joined Microsoft after college where he worked as a Technology Strategist. Both quit our jobs and decided to start their own venture in Edtech. Classplus, founded in 2018, empowers academic and non-academic educators through technology by content creation, distribution, and monetization and help them serve their students better. In the age of the internet, educators found themselves devoid of technological tools to give their students a digital learning experience and were not able to compete with the big online players of today. While other edtech giants are using technology to replace them, Classplus enables them through technology by allowing them to adopt a digital teaching model and create a new future for themselves by going national. Classplus allows educators to run all their coaching, communication, assessments, payments, and student engagement activities through a full-stack mobile solution. Besides taking them online, Classplus also enables them to sell their courses online to grow their business outside their localities.
INDIA
Newswise

UCI becomes founding member of collegiate esports leadership group

Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine has become a founding member of Voice of Intercollegiate Esports to take an active role in shaping the higher education esports ecosystem. As a member of VOICE, UCI will join other collegiate esports leaders in conversations about issues in the esports environment. UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman will head the organization’s President’s Council, convening key people from many of the top academic institutions to address the rapidly growing esports landscape.
IRVINE, CA
okstate.edu

Chilly Cowboy auction and event to benefit Special Olympics Stillwater

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Editorial Coordinator | 405-744-5540 | mack.burke_iv@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University First Cowboy Darren Shrum and softball student-athlete Chelsea Alexander are leading a fundraiser for Special Olympics through an auction and event called the Chilly Cowboy. The goal is to raise $10,000 or more, and all funds...
STILLWATER, OK
northwoodsleague.com

Now Hiring Gameday Staff for 2022 Season!

The St. Cloud Rox are accepting applications for gameday positions during the 2022 season. To apply, click here to download an application. The St. Cloud Rox are seeking friendly, motivated team players for job opportunities at Joe Faber Field. The jobs will provide you with a fun and exciting environment to earn extra money for the summer. Each job has its own start and end time, but typically our gameday staff will be working roughly an hour and a half before each game and be there until the game ends. Games can last anywhere from 2.5 to 3.5 hours. Additionally, some of the gameday staff will be working non Rox events at Joe Faber Field.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
spectrumnews1.com

MY 103.5

XL Country 100.7

