Seth Leon Rolen

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
CORFU, Greece, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Firefighters battling for a third day a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy recovered on Sunday the body of a passenger listed as missing, Greek authorities said. It is the first reported fatality after rescuers managed to take at least 281...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said late Sunday. The development, announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after Macron spoke to both leaders...
While Russia has denied that it will attack Ukraine, it continues to build up troops along the Ukrainian border. A U.S. official has confirmed to CBS News that intelligence shows that Russian units have received orders to proceed with the invasion. Nicole Killion has more.
Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, U.S. and French leaders said, offering a possible path out from one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said...
Chaos erupted following Sunday's NCAA men's basketball matchup between Michigan and Wisconsin when Wolverines coach Juwan Howard took a swing at Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Several players also appeared to throw punches in the ensuing fight. As was noted by the commentators, Howard was slow to get in line...
