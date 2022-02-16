ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico legislators approve $1B state spending increase

By MORGAN LEE, CEDAR ATTANASIO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Legislature approved a record-setting $1 billion annual budget increase on Wednesday to bolster spending on public schools, Medicaid, public safety initiatives and an array of grants, loans and tax breaks to private industry.

The Senate approved by voice vote with no indication of opposition to endorse a roughly $8.48 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year starting on July 1 — a 14% increase over current-year spending.

The bill now moves to the desk of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports major provisions and can veto any portion of the spending plan.

The budget builds on a windfall in state government income from surging oil production and federal pandemic aid.

Salary increases of at least 7% are slated for school district and state government staff across the state, with a minimum hourly wage of $15 for public employees and higher base salaries for teachers.

Annual spending on K-12 public education would increase by $425 million to $3.87 billion, a 12% boost. Annual Medicaid spending would increase by roughly $240 million to $1.3 billion as the federal government winds down pandemic-related subsidies to the program that gives free health care to the impoverished.

In a state with high rates of poverty, the proposal extends free college tuition to most New Mexico residents pursuing two- and four-year degrees, and fully funds home-based care for thousands of people who have had severe disabilities since childhood.

Amid a record-setting spate of homicides in Albuquerque, the budget would underwrite new intervention programs aimed at curbing gun violence and boost salaries for state police by nearly 16% — with even higher increases for judges.

Legislators want to extend pregnancy-related Medicaid coverage for a year after births, up from two months, by spending $14 million. Most births in New Mexico are covered by Medicaid.

The budget bill funds an initiative from the governor to establish a training academy for the film industry run by a consortium of existing state colleges and universities. It also provides $650,000 to found a climate change bureau as the state expands the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature forged ahead Wednesday toward final votes on a record-setting state budget increase, election-year tax cuts and a suite of crime-fighting initiatives, during the final hours of a 30-day legislative session.

A six-member negotiating committee of House and Senate legislators put final touches on a plan to increase general fund spending by more than $1 billion to $8.48 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1 — a 14% boost over the current year spending.

The budget plan would boost salaries by at least 7% across public schools and state government, with other major new investments in K-12 education, Medicaid health care for the poor, public safety initiatives, and grants and loans to support private industry.

Democratic state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, a lead House budget negotiator, said new budget amendments ensure funding to help local policing agencies retain officers. A 16% salary increase is slated for state police, raising the bar for competitive pay at local law enforcement agencies.

Lawmakers are racing against the clock to approve a $385 million package of tax cuts, credits and rebates that would narrow the scope of taxes on Social Security income and provide a per-child tax credit of up to $175 to parents. The Legislature adjourns by law at noon Thursday.

The Legislature also inched toward final approval of a package of crime-fighting initiatives that would expand surveillance of criminal defendants as they await trial, with 24-hour monitoring of ankle-bracelet tracking devices.

Legislators balked at proposals to ban pretrial release for people accused of some serious crimes. They have focused on efforts to expand police training and oversight, with funding for alternatives to traditional prosecution and incarceration. Some enhanced criminal penalties are possible.

Time was running out on efforts to shore up election oversight, expand voting access and provide new protections to election workers, after fragmented proposals were combined into one bill.

Proposals endorsed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver would have expanded access to mail-in ballots and voter registration opportunities, in a counterpoint to new restrictions on voting access in at least 19 Republican-led states.

The Legislature also inched toward final approval of a package of crime-fighting legislation that would expand surveillance of criminal defendants as they await trial, with 24-hour monitoring of ankle-bracelet tracking devices.

In consumer protection efforts, legislators sent a bill to governor’s desk Wednesday that caps annual interest rates on storefront loans at 36%, down from 175%.

In a concession to profitability, a fee of 5% can be charged on loans of up to $500, and the maximum size of an installment loan is doubled to $10,000.

In a statement, Lujan Grisham signaled her support for the legislation.

