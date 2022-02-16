ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

U.S. Retail Sales Rise Most in 10 Months in Broad-Based Rebound

By Reade Pickert
Bloomberg
 1 day ago

U.S. retail spending roared back to life at the start of the year, surging...

www.bloomberg.com

Related
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to rise as retail sales bounce back

London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as investors mull the latest UK retail sales data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 20 points higher at 7,557. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that retail sales bounced back in January as shoppers hit the high street again. Retail sales rose 1.9% following a 4% slump December, when Omicron took its toll.
RETAIL
Reuters

China NEV sales drop 18.6% in January after subsidy cut

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China fell 18.6% month-on-month in January after the country cut subsidies for NEVs by 30%, industry data showed on Friday. Sales of NEVs, which include battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, in January reached...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Retail sales surge 3.8% in January, much more than expected amid inflation rise

Consumer spending bounced back sharply in January as rising inflation and a post-holiday surge kept cash registers ringing, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Retail sales for the month rose 3.8%, much better than the 2.1% Dow Jones estimate. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation; the 0.6% rise in the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US Retail Sales rise by 3.8% MoM in January vs. 2.0% expected

US Retail Sales saw larger than expected gains in January across headline and core measures, though December data saw large negative revisions. The US dollar has been choppy in response the latest data and not shown a clear reaction. Headline US Retail Sales rose by 3.8% MoM in January, well...
RETAIL
kitco.com

Gold price stuck in neutral as U.S. retail sales rise 3.8% in January

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,850 an ounce and trading in neutral territory as U.S. consumers spent more than expected at the start of the new year. U.S. retail sales jumped 3.8% last month, up sharply from December's 1.9% increase according to the latest data...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Retail Spending Rebounded In January

Retail sales and food services spending rose 3.8% in January following a 2.5% drop in December. Retail sales and food services spending rose 3.8 percent in January following a 2.5 percent drop in December. The strong gain suggests first quarter gross domestic product may be off to a good start. However, today’s retail sales data are not adjusted for price changes. Therefore, it’s likely that the real or price-adjusted results would be less robust. Still, total retail sales are up 13.0 percent from a year ago and remain about 11.5 percent above the pre-pandemic trend (see first chart).
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
International Business Times

U.S. Retail Sales Hit Record High, Highlighting Economy's Underlying Strength

U.S. retail sales increased by the most in 10 months in January, lifting the level of sales to a record high amid a surge in purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, but higher prices could limit the boost to economic growth this quarter. The report from the Commerce Department...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
WTAX

Retail sales in U.S. grew nearly twice what analysts expected

Retail sales in the U.S. grew by nearly four percent in January. The Commerce Department released its monthly report yesterday (February 16th) and says sales nationwide increased 3.8 percent in January to $649.8 billion—well above the 2.1 percent growth that most economists predicted. The figure also showed remarkable improvement over December, when sales saw a decline of 2.5 percent. The report reflects some improvement in supply chain shortages that have plagued global industries for much of the past two years. The Omicron variant also began to ease in January, which experts believe also accounts for some of the economic growth. Earlier this month the Commerce Department said inflation in the U.S. rose by 7.5 percent for the 12 months ending in January to the highest level in 40 years. (UPI)
BUSINESS
CBS News

Retail sales surge in January as Omicron fades and Americans step up their spending

Americans picked up the pace of spending in January as the threat of Omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5% according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
Financial World

US retail sales race to record as economy shows dubious resilience ahead of rate hike

In what could be viewed as a courtesy to a number of pandemic-driven stimulus before and after the November 2020 US Presidential election with US households wealth hovering to a record in expense a caustic budget deficit what would more likely to require another debt-ceiling for the US Treasury from the Federal Reserve in a near term, US retail sales jumped by the most in more than ten months in January, as purchase of motor vehicles alongside other goods led the tallies.
BUSINESS

