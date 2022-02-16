U.S. Retail Sales Rise Most in 10 Months in Broad-Based Rebound

Retail sales and food services spending rose 3.8% in January following a 2.5% drop in December. Retail sales and food services spending rose 3.8 percent in January following a 2.5 percent drop in December. The strong gain suggests first quarter gross domestic product may be off to a good start. However, today’s retail sales data are not adjusted for price changes. Therefore, it’s likely that the real or price-adjusted results would be less robust. Still, total retail sales are up 13.0 percent from a year ago and remain about 11.5 percent above the pre-pandemic trend (see first chart).
