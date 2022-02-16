U.S. Retail Sales Rise Most in 10 Months in Broad-Based Rebound

Retail sales in the U.S. grew by nearly four percent in January. The Commerce Department released its monthly report yesterday (February 16th) and says sales nationwide increased 3.8 percent in January to $649.8 billion—well above the 2.1 percent growth that most economists predicted. The figure also showed remarkable improvement over December, when sales saw a decline of 2.5 percent. The report reflects some improvement in supply chain shortages that have plagued global industries for much of the past two years. The Omicron variant also began to ease in January, which experts believe also accounts for some of the economic growth. Earlier this month the Commerce Department said inflation in the U.S. rose by 7.5 percent for the 12 months ending in January to the highest level in 40 years. (UPI)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO