GOMR Signs Brandon Price and Tyler Scott for '22

By Adam Sinclair
 3 days ago
GOMR (Grumpy Old Men Racing) is excited to announce it has signed Brandon Price to compete in the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle class aboard an Indian FTR750 for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season. GOMR – which previously competed as BriggsAuto.com Racing – will continue to...

Speedway Digest

Burton 10th in Pole Qualifying for the Daytona 500

In his first qualifying attempt since taking the wheel of the No. 21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Mustang, rookie Harrison Burton advanced to the second round of qualifying for the Daytona 500 and wound up with the 10th best time. He also was the fastest rookie in qualifying. Burton’s lap at 179.508...
MOTORSPORTS
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
NBC Sports

‘Chills': Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier Finish Olympics With Stunning Skate

Illinois skater Alexa Knierim and her partner Brandon Frazier finished their Winter Olympics with an incredible performance in the figure skating pairs event that announcer Tara Lipinski said gave her “chills.”. Knierim and Frazier, skating to Coldplay’s “Fix You,” quickly rose to the top of the pack with only...
SPORTS
Speedway Digest

Greg Biffle - Duel 2 Post Race Media Availability

THE MODERATOR: We are joined by the final finisher among the open teams to make it into the Daytona 500, and that's driver of the No. 44, Greg Biffle. Greg, welcome back. Everyone is excited to walk over here. Fans were coming up to you talking about how happy they were to see you back in the Cup Series. How did that feel and how does it feel to make the 500 on Sunday?
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NCWTS Daytona Quotes - Ben Rhodes

BEN RHODES, No. 99 EXT Extreme Hair Therapy Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing. How do you feel going into Daytona as the reigning, defending champion?. “Pretty good you know; practice will make me feel better. I kind of have like a metric that I do my own mental metric on how I think the truck is going to race aerodynamically and for stability, trying to get around a few people and try certain moves that, you know, allow me to kind of get a baseline so my crew chief (Rich Lushes) wants me to kind of follow his plan, but I'm gonna maybe do a little bit of my own thing sprinkled in there. Hopefully he doesn't hear this but yeah, I mean, that'll tell me right away. Last year, we qualified 23rd, I think. There was a lot of like, historically slow trucks in front of us. So, I don't think it's necessarily an indicator of how you qualify here. So yeah, I you know, I feel great. There's an answer. That was a long-winded short answer.”
MOTORSPORTS
WJTV 12

Breaking Benjamin to perform in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Breaking Benjamin is set to perform in Brandon on Wednesday, May 18. The show will be held at the Brandon Amphitheater with special guests Seether and Starset. The concert will be at 8:00 p.m., and doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. […]
BRANDON, MS
Speedway Digest

Brown Heads to Daytona in Search of Back-to-back Superspeedway Victories

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Series Stats | Daytona International Speedway. “I’ve never been more eager for the race season to start! All of the men and women at Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) have worked extremely hard preparing race cars this off-season, and we are light-years ahead of where we've been in seasons past. Our red, white, and blue No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro is going to be a tough one to miss on the race track and I am extremely thankful for all of the support of my fans, partners, and team.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NXS: What to watch for in the Beef Its What’s For Dinner 300

The Champ Is Back: Daniel Hemric who spent last year with he Joe Gibbs Racing organization the ended with a win a Phoenix in November that also solidified his 2021 Championship after making the announcement he would move over to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 season to join the likes of AJ Allmendinger who had competed for the team full-time bringing home five wins and finishing fourth in the standings for the team. Allmendinger would also go on to win the Cup Series event for Kaulig at Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

WWE Superstar Big E To Serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday’s 64th Annual DAYTONA 500

Big E, one of WWE’s most versatile Superstars, has been named the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the 64th DAYTONA 500 this Sunday, Feb. 20. Big E will pilot the “Official” 2022 Toyota Camry DAYTONA 500 pace car, leading the 40-car field to the green flag of The Great American Race, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live prerace coverage begins on FS1 with NASCAR RACEDAY at 11:00 a.m. ET, before the show’s move to FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
WWE
Speedway Digest

MHR Leads Laps, Runs Strong In Opener At Daytona

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Colby Howard and Derek Kraus turned in a great performance in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Friday – leading laps and contending for the win. Chances for a MHR win came up just short, however, when both drivers...
MOTORSPORTS
