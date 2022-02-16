ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police searching for West Nashville burglaries

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two men accused of burglarizing two West Nashville businesses.

Police say the men broke into the Stop-N-Shop market in The Nations, located in the 5100 block of Indiana Avenue at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday and Rosa’s Market, located in the 900 block of 40th Avenue North on Sunday, February 6 at around 1:20 a.m.

Vape products were stolen during both burglaries.

Anyone who recognizes the men from the surveillance photos/videos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

