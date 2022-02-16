Press Release: Tomorrow: Norton to Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Infrastructure Investments in Union Station

Washington, D.C. – Today, Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent C. Gray, Chair of the Council of the District of Columbia’s Committee on Health, joined the Mayor, other D.C. councilmembers and hospital leadership for the groundbreaking and naming of the new hospital on the grounds of St. Elizabeths’ East Campus. When Councilmember Gray returned to the Council, he worked relentlessly with his colleagues to fully restore a budget of $325.8 million to build the new hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus. Because of the work he has done, together with the Mayor’s office and other healthcare providers, this will be the first time that the East End of the District has ever had a real comprehensive health care system.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO