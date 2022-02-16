ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Tomorrow: Norton to Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Infrastructure Investments in Union Station

By Press Release
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Tomorrow, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 6:00 p.m. on infrastructure investments in Union Station. Norton is a senior member of the Transportation...

The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Vincent C. Gray’s Statement on the Groundbreaking of the New Hospital on the St. Elizabeths Campus

Washington, D.C. – Today, Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent C. Gray, Chair of the Council of the District of Columbia’s Committee on Health, joined the Mayor, other D.C. councilmembers and hospital leadership for the groundbreaking and naming of the new hospital on the grounds of St. Elizabeths’ East Campus. When Councilmember Gray returned to the Council, he worked relentlessly with his colleagues to fully restore a budget of $325.8 million to build the new hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus. Because of the work he has done, together with the Mayor’s office and other healthcare providers, this will be the first time that the East End of the District has ever had a real comprehensive health care system.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: Surplus jackpot in DC

A few days after the DC Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) released the city’s annual comprehensive financial audit, the agency’s spokesperson sent out a one-page announcement celebrating the fact that the District had received a B rating in fiscal management and was heralded as one of the top five of 75 cities whose financial status was surveyed and assessed. That grade — enough to place the city among “Sunshine Cities” — came from Truth in Accounting (TIA), an organization that “promotes fiscal conservatism.”
BUSINESS
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Condemns and Vows to Defeat Clyde’s Effort to Return D.C. to Full Colony

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today condemned Representative Andrew Clyde’s (R-GA) attacks on the District of Columbia today, including his statements that he is “actively working” on a bill to repeal the D.C. Home Rule Act and that D.C. has been a “reign of terror” since passage of the Home Rule Act in 1973. Clyde, who is a member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has jurisdiction over D.C., is contemplating action and using rhetoric not seen with respect to D.C. from Republicans since the early and mid-1990s.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Implement a Homeowner Resource Center in the District

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Homeowner Resource Center Establishment Act of 2022. This legislation would create a one-stop shop of resources for homeowners and aspiring homeowners in the District on matters such as home valuations, property taxes, property maintenance and improvement, and relevant District laws and regulations. The Center would also offer counsel from a Housing Resource Officer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Housing advocates propose solutions to ‘inefficient’ DCHA processes for vouchers

Housing advocates across the District are demanding that the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) reform the way it administers housing vouchers so people experiencing homelessness can be matched sooner with a place to live. On Feb. 9, DCHA’s Board of Commissioners took the first step, voting to allow self-certification for people applying for some housing vouchers in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Signs Bill Creating Medical Cannabis Sales Tax Holiday

News Release — DC Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration. Six percent sales tax on all medical cannabis products waived from April 15-24, 2022. (WASHINGTON, DC) –Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law the Medical Marijuana Patient Access Extension Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 creating DC’s first medical cannabis sales tax holiday, on Friday, February 11, 2022. The holiday will start on Friday, April 15, 2022, and end on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and Universal Health Services Break Ground on New Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health at St. Elizabeths East in Ward 8, First Hospital Built in the District in Over 20 Years

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. New Full-Service Hospital and Integrated Health Care System Is Scheduled to Open in 2024. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Universal Health Services (UHS) along with George Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Vows to Defeat Republican Efforts to Repeal D.C. Home Rule Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said House Republicans have threatened to repeal the District of Columbia Home Rule Act if they take over the House next Congress. They cited reasons such as crime, homelessness, and drug use, all of which are present throughout the country. Several House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), Representative James Comer (KY), the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has jurisdiction over D.C., and others recently told the press that they plan to limit D.C.’s authority to govern its own affairs next Congress, including, according to Representative Andrew Clyde (GA), eliminating it by repealing the Home Rule Act.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: D.C. Jail Agrees To Implement Comprehensive COVID-19 Protections To Settle Class Action Conditions Suit Brought By Public Defender Services, ACLU-D.C.

DOC Will Be Subject To Random Inspections By An Independent Expert To Confirm Compliance. WASHINGTON – The D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) late last night notified a federal court that it had agreed to implement comprehensive protections to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the D.C. Jail. These measures are part of a settlement in Banks v. Booth, a federal class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU of the District of Columbia, the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia, and the law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP in March 2020 on behalf of all residents of the D.C. Jail to compel DOC to meet its constitutional obligations to the 1,385 people in its custody by implementing basic sanitation standards and ensuring prompt medical care for people in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Child Nutrition Waivers Critical to Keeping Children Fed in Washington, D.C. During Pandemic, FRAC Report Finds

– D.C. Hunger Solutions Urges Congress to Extend Waiver Deadline Beyond This School Year to Support Families and Schools as Washington, D.C. Recovers – WASHINGTON, February 15, 2022 — Student participation in school breakfast and lunch dropped in Washington, D.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic and school nutrition programs are still recovering, according to a new report released today by the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC).
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Enhance Safer Homes, Sidewalks, and Public Spaces Through Tree Removal Assistance

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Hazardous Tree Removal Assistance Amendment Act of 2022. This legislation will enable government support for our most vulnerable residents when removing hazardous trees. This enhancement to the existing Income-Contingent Tree Removal program would expand homeowner elgibility to include neighbors like senior citizens.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces 5.9% Increase to the Uniform Per Student Funding Formula, $36 Million Recovery Fund to Provide Additional Support and Stability

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Public Schools. With Mayoral Investments and Updated Budget Model Focused on Equity and High-Needs Populations, All DCPS School Budgets Will Remain Stable or Increase. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a 5.9% increase to the uniform per...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Date for Historic Unveiling of D.C.’s Second Statue in Capitol, Giving D.C. Same Number of Statues as States

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that the District of Columbia will score a historic victory for equality with the states on February 28, 2022, when D.C.’s second statue in the U.S. Capitol will be unveiled in a ceremony with congressional leaders. D.C. will join each of the 50 states in having two statues in the Capitol. The statue is of Pierre L’Enfant, which D.C. commissioned more than a decade ago with the hope that it would one day be displayed in the Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Republicans Launch 7th Attack on D.C. Vaccine Mandates

Republicans are threatening to try to shut down the federal government over federal and D.C. vaccine mandates. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said that 49 House and Senate Republicans have vowed in a letter to vote against the next fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill unless it defunds the enforcement of both federal and District of Columbia COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The federal government is currently operating under a continuing resolution (CR), which expires February 18, 2022. If Congress does not extend the CR or pass the regular appropriations bills by then, the federal government would shut down. While Norton has gotten D.C. exempted from federal government shutdowns, Congress appropriates D.C.’s locally raised funds.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Committee Passage of Her Bill Requiring Commanding General of D.C. National Guard to Reside in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today that the Committee on Oversight and Reform (COR) yesterday passed her bill that would require the Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, who is the top official in the D.C National Guard, to live in D.C. The Commanding General is appointed by the president and is a federal official.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
