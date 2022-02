ITHACA, N.Y.—At approximately 9:57 a.m. Feb. 4, 2022, IPD officers responded to the Ithaca Arthaus apartment building, 130 Cherry Street, to a reported assault that had happened two hours prior. Officers on the scene learned that a male victim had been struck in the head with an unknown object by another male and that the victim’s wallet and phone had been taken. The suspect, described as a white male of thin build wearing a blue sweatshirt, fled the scene.

ITHACA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO