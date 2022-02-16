ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City team jet forced to change course mid-air and land in Liverpool due to high winds on flight home from Lisbon

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER CITY'S private jet was forced to change course mid-air and land in Liverpool after being diverted from Manchester.

High winds meant the plane could not touch down at Manchester Airport, leading to the late change 31 miles away.

Flight maps showed the Manchester City plane circled around Manchester airport before flying to Liverpool
Raheem Sterling picks up his car after being bussed back to Manchester
Kevin de Bruyne was also spotted leaving in his shiny motor
The City squad was flying back from Lisbon following their win over Sporting Credit: Getty

The club released a short statement on Twitter that reads: "We can confirm the plane transporting the first team home from Lisbon has landed safely in Liverpool, after high winds forced a diversion from Manchester."

Storm Dudley has brought severe weather conditions to Manchester with the Met Office issuing a 'danger to life' warning across the area.

The Met Office also issued yellow and amber warnings with winds of around 47mph expected at the time of City's landing.

There were delays on the M60 and M56 and Manchester Piccadilly train station also suffered flooding as a result of the storm.

Heavy rain also caused Sheffield Wednesday's home match with Accrington Stanley to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

City were travelling back to the UK from Portugal following their Champions League visit to Sporting Lisbon.

Pep Guardiola's side blew away the Portuguese champions with a 5-0 win as Bernardo Silva scored the pick of the goals.

Former player Owen Hargreaves was very impressed with the performance and said on BT Sport after the game: "There is no such thing as perfection, but they're as close to a perfect team if there is one right now.

"When they're that clinical and efficient as they were in the first half, I don't think anyone can get near them.

"In the second half, if anything, they took their foot off the gas because they only had one shot on target.

"I don't know how you beat them, I'll be honest.

"Before we used to watch them and say 'they'll give you chances'.

"They don't give you chances anymore."

Cristiano Ronaldo's mum Dolores Aveiro was also at the match last night cheering on her beloved Sporting - despite CR7 being in action against Brighton.

Manchester City beat Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, in the Portuguese capital. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped last season's finalists to a 5-0 first-leg win - with VAR denying former Benfica player Bernardo Silva a hat-trick in the second half.
