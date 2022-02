As a Black child, Felicia Wright was insecure about her hair. Society seemed to demand hair be straight and long. Hers was not. "I was made to think because my hair wasn't straight and long, it wasn't 'good hair.' And to me that meant I wasn't good enough," she said. "I still carry some of those insecurities with me today as an adult."

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO