Town Hall Closed Monday February 21st in Observance of President’s Day

Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents’ Day. No garbage routes will be serviced on that day. The Department of Public Works Sanitation crews will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged.
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, February 21, 2022 in observance of. Weekly trash pickup for the week of February 21, 2022 will follow the normal collection. schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on. Monday, February 21, 2022. City...
The city of Petersburg is closing its offices on Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Petersburg Area Transit Bus service (including Para-Transit) will operate on the regular schedule. Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) residential recycling and trash collections is expected to be on schedule for the week of February 21.
