The following contains Star trek: Discovery spoilers. It’s been a month since Star Trek: Discovery has been on our screens, so you’d be forgiven for hoping that the series’ return from its midseason break might at last offer up some answers about the big Season 4 mystery surrounding the Dark Matter Anomaly and the mysterious Species 10-C that created it. Or at least move Season 4’s overall plot along a bit more deliberately than this particular hour manages to do. Instead, “All In” is a decent enough hour in a world where we haven’t had a new episode in several weeks, but one that’s more focused on Michael and Book’s relationship and whether it will be able to survive his decision to embrace Ruon Tarka’s plan to destroy the DMA.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO