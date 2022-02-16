ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Long Will We Have to Wear Masks on Public Transportation?

By Jim Maurice
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As cities and schools start to ease mask mandates, how long will we need to mask up on public transportation?. The current mask mandate from...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reading Eagle

Letter: Wearing masks in public is right thing to do

Am I my brother’s keeper? As a Democrat I know without question the answer is “Yes.” In the same way we now consider driving while stoned or drunk socially irresponsible, so is not wearing a mask when in a public venue and not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AM 1390 KRFO

SE Minnesota School Buses To Be Equipped With Stop-Arm Cameras

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Several school districts and bus operators in southeast Minnesota are benefitting from a program aimed at protecting students from careless drivers. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to 32 schools and school bus companies around the state to install stop-arm camera systems.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

When is Faribault’s DMV Open & What Day Can You Take A Road Test?

The chore of renewing your license, or getting license plate tabs is probably a top-5 annoying thing you have to do as an adult. We all need one if we want to drive to where we are going, but finding out the where, when, and what of a local DMV in terms of when it opens, how long they are open, what can you do at the local DMV in terms of drivers license tests and road tests, can be awfully confusing. So here is what you need to know about when the Faribault DMV is open, what you can accomplish when you go there, and what days they are conducting road tests for various driver's licenses.
FARIBAULT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Taxis#Tsa#Northstar
BoardingArea

Man tries to open plane’s emergency exit during flight so he can share his vaccine views

A man is facing federal charges after attempting to open the emergency exit of an airplane during his flight so that he could share his views on the vaccine. 32-year-old Michael Brandon Demarre was on a recent flight from Salt Lake City bound for Portland when, during the flight, he attempted to open the emergency exit of the plane. According to various reports, including a local KSL news station, Demarre, removed the plastic covering from the exit row door and used his full body weight in a failed attempt to open the door during the flight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy