TACOMA, Wash. — You’ll not only find some of the best speedskaters on the west coast at Tacoma Twin Rinks, but you’ll also find a coaching legend. Chang Lee is arguably one of the best speedskating coaches in the United States. He is the head coach of the Puget Sound Speedskating Club and has coached four Winter Olympians.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO