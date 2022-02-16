ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Little People’s Isabel Roloff takes fans inside her peaceful Oregon home featuring vintage furniture & her own artwork

By Katherine Schaffstall
 3 days ago
LITTLE People, Big World’s Isabel Roloff has taken fans on a tour of her peaceful Oregon home featuring vintage furniture and her own artwork.

The 25-year-old gave fans a glimpse into the home she shares with husband Jacob in a series of Instagram Stories.

Isabel gave fans a look into her home with Jacob Credit: Instagram/@isabelsophiarock
The couple decorated their Oregon home with Boho influence Credit: Instagram/Isabel Roloff

While taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Isabel began the home tour by sharing a snap of her living room.

A wooden coffee table with a plant was placed on a patterned rug, while the room also features a black couch with numerous pillows and a chair.

The living room also boasts natural light thanks to a large window, which includes star decorations hanging from the glass.

Isabel’s next slide showed off a cushioned wooden rocking chair placed in the corner of a room, which has yellow walls and includes numerous potted plants.

Little People, Big World fans then got a glimpse into the couple’s kitchen, which boasts a high wooden table with four stools and a shelf that holds books, decorative signs, photos plants and string lights.

PLANT MOM

Isabel then showed off the bathroom, which includes plants sitting on a windowsill.

The bottom portion of the wall is covered in white tiles, while the top is painted a dark green.

The couple added a pop of color to the room by incorporating a glass-stained design above the bathroom’s window.

The home offers natural light Credit: Instagram/@isabelsophiarock
Isabel's original artwork is featured in the house Credit: Instagram/@isabelsophiarock
Isabel showed off numerous rooms throughout the house Credit: Instagram/@isabelsophiarock

In the next Instagram Story slide, Isabel shared a photo of a blue chair sitting in the corner of a room next to a brown wooden bookshelf.

A painting that depicted a foggy mountain hangs on the wall, while the room also boasts a small side table with a metal giraffe statue decoration.

Isabel then showed off her own artistic skills by sharing a snap of her original artwork, which is placed on a wall next to a hat and above a table.

The tour concluded with a photo of a welcome mat outside of the couple’s Oregon home, which reads: “Glad you’re here.”

Isabel showed off details throughout the home Credit: Instagram/@isabelsophiarock
Numerous plants are placed throughout the house Credit: Instagram/@isabelsophiarock
A giraffe decoration in placed in one room Credit: Instagram/@isabelsophiarock

NEW PARENTS

The TLC star gave fans a tour of her home just months after welcoming her son Mateo with Jacob, 25, in November.

Last month, Isabel spent quality time with her son as she shared videos from their walk on Roloff Farms.

Fans have wondered if Isabel and Jacob plan to move out of their home, as some believe his father Matt, 60, wants to gift his massive Oregon property to the new parents.

MOTHER'S PAIN

Ever since welcoming Mateo, Isabel has been candid about her early days of motherhood and admitted her postpartum experience has been tough.

Back in January, Isabel took to her Instagram Story to open up to fans in a couple of personal posts.

She wrote: "... I have had some postpartum anxiety of course, but I think that's really normal as a first time mom."

The LPBW alum then urged those that suffering in "any capacity" to have "safety measures in place and be prepared for any variation of experience during the postpartum period."

In a following Story, the TLC star wrote: "I am speaking mostly emotionally and mentally here, but did I mention being grateful for the abilities to go on walks?

"With that said, physically I see a long road to recovery ahead of me. I'm only five weeks [postpartum] but I'm in a lot of pain still..."

She concluded: "We're still deeply healing over here, but still so much gratitude for the whole journey."

The tour concluded with a look at their doormat Credit: Instagram/@isabelsophiarock
Isabel lives in the home with husband Jacob Credit: Social Media - Refer to source
The couple welcomed their first child together in November Credit: Instagram/@isabelsofiarock

