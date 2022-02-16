ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

$2.2 million in road improvements slated for Sabino Canyon

By Corey Salmon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YS8jG_0eGSmLk000

The Coronado National Forest will begin processing road work at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. The project is expected to last around 4 months and will enhance visitors' experience.

According to the Forest Service, the project is set to start on Feb. 21, 2022, around 5 miles of road will be repaved.

The $2.2 Million funding comes from the Great American Outdoors Act . The Act offers five years of funding to provide needed maintenance for critical facilities and infrastructure in national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and American Indian schools.
