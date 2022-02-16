ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameras caught the sweet moment after the Super Bowl when Van Jefferson found out his wife went into labor at the game

By Tyler Lauletta
 3 days ago
Van Jefferson speaks with his kids after Super Bowl win.

@NFL / Twitter

  • Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson's wife went into labor in the middle of the Super Bowl.
  • After the Rams' Super Bowl win, Jefferson sprinted out of the arena to meet her at the hospital.
  • Cameras caught the moment Jefferson was informed that his wife was going into labor in the middle of the Rams' celebration.

Nobody may have had a better day on Sunday than Super Bowl champion and proud dad Van Jefferson.

As Jefferson competed on the field as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, his wife Samaria went into labor while watching from the stands. Reporters saw Samaria leaving the arena for the hospital, but Jefferson was still a little busy helping the Rams complete their comeback win.

But as soon as the confetti fell on the Rams victory, Jefferson was warped back into Dad-mode. Celebrating on the field, Jefferson was informed that his wife was in labor, and rushed out to join her.

Cameras caught the moment that Jefferson got the news.

From there, Jefferson moved fast. He was seen leaving the locker room and exiting the stadium to meet his wife in the hosptial.

A little more than two hours after the Super Bowl clock hit zero, Jefferson posted a picture of himself holding his newborn son on Instagram.

On Sunday morning, Jefferson probably had a lot on his mind, but by the end of the evening, he was holding his baby in hands that would soon be fitted for a Super Bowl ring.

That's a pretty good day.

