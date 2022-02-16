ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle tipped to win Premier League BEFORE Man Utd as Red Devils slammed for caring more about money than glory

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

NEWCASTLE will win a Premier League title BEFORE Manchester United because they will pay whatever it takes to win, claims Jason Cundy.

The pundit accused the United board of being tight in the transfer market, suggesting that has held them back in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyIeW_0eGSmDgC00
Eddie Howe has transformed Newcastle's fortunes since his appointment Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vz09b_0eGSmDgC00
Manchester United have declined this season and could miss out on a top four spot Credit: Getty

And former Chelsea and Tottenham winger Cundy expects Newcastle to follow the pattern of spending of Chelsea and Manchester City following their takeovers.

He also praised Toon's recruitment in January, with Eddie Howe's side already having an immediate impact by helping the team escape the relegation zone.

Cundy told talkSPORT: "I’d probably go Newcastle. I think I would.

“Look at what Man City have done with their millions, look at what Chelsea have done with their millions.

“Neither of those clubs are in it to make money. Chelsea and Man City's models are about glory, not pound notes.

“Manchester United, right now, their priority isn't necessarily [glory], it’s about pound notes.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

“Newcastle will spend whatever they like. Manchester United, under the Glazers, have been known to watch their pennies.

“It’s all about recruitment and Newcastle’s, in this situation, has been superb.”

January signing Kieran Trippier has already scored two free-kicks for the Magpies and Chris Wood's introduction has led to six goals in four games, though the Kiwi is yet to get off the mark for his new club.

But Howe has transformed the team since Bruce's reign and Newcastle are now looking up the table rather than worrying about teams below them.

And with investment set to be increased in the summer expectations will be high around St James' Park - meanwhile United are likely to finish this season without a trophy yet again.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Cundy
Person
Chris Wood
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Newcastle#The United Board#Tottenham#Ts Cs#Magpies#St James Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Southampton 2 Everton 0: Armstrong and Long leave Lampard’s men hovering dangerously near relegation zone

YOU are not out of the woods yet, Frank. Everton could have been forgiven for thinking they had lift-off in the Frank Lampard era with last week’s demolition of Leeds. But they came crashing back down to Earth with this defeat, courtesy of Stuart Armstrong’s clinical finish and Shane Long’s first Premier League goal since before the pandemic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich: Luis Diaz on target as Reds stage comeback win in Premier League

Liverpool staged a second-half comeback against a resilient Norwich side to keep their Premier League title hopes alive with an eighth successive win in all competitions. The Reds had threatened the Norwich goal countless times but they were stunned into emergency action moments after the interval when Milot Rashica's deflected strike gave the Canaries hope of a first win at Anfield in 28 years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
328K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy