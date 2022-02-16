ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC proposes cutting time for activists to reveal positions

Cover picture for the articleActivist investors may find it more difficult to quietly build stakes in US companies after the SEC outlined new rules covering the disclosure of beneficial holdings. The US regulator has proposed cutting the deadline for revealing a stake of at least 5 percent from 10 days to five and classing certain...

