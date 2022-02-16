ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama drops bid to sell alcohol at games over city fee

 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – The University of Alabama is scuttling a proposal to sell alcohol during basketball games and gymnastics meets over a fee proposed by the city.

Athletics director Greg Byrne said Monday the fee planned by the city of Tuscaloosa wasn’t reasonable considering the tax revenues and economic impact it already receives from events.

The City Council earlier this month approved a measure to charge an additional ticket fee ranging from $1 to $3 for any event where alcohol is sold depending on the seating capacity.

City officials say the additional money would go toward public safety costs.

