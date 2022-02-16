Utah adds over 1.3k new COVID cases, 10 deaths in latest report
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,392 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 16, and 10 new deaths since yesterday.
For the latest updates to the coronavirus, click here!
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 1,392 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 916,191.
Of today’s new cases, 183 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 86 cases in children ages 5-10, 38 cases in children ages 11-13, and 59 cases in children ages 14-17.CLOSER LOOK: Does your blood type make you more susceptible to the Omicron variant?
Vaccines
A total of 4,907,339 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 3,517 doses since yesterday .
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.COVID MANDATES: Coachella and Stagecoach drop vaccine mandates
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,886,114 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,269 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,126,144 total tests, an increase of 13,014 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,296 per day.MORE: Supporting Utah’s COVID long haulers
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 28.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.6%.
Hospitalizations
There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,709.
Deaths
There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,336 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, older than 85, Washington county resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|1,392
|771
|Total people tested
|4,886,114
|4,880,845
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,336
|4,326
|Vaccines administered
|4,907,339
|4,903,822
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|498
|529
|Total hospitalizations
|32,709
|32,631
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 16MASK UP: CDC still recommends universal masking in every county except these Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 0