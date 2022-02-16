Utah adds over 1.3k new COVID cases, 10 deaths in latest report

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,392 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 16, and 10 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 1,392 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 916,191.

Of today’s new cases, 183 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 86 cases in children ages 5-10, 38 cases in children ages 11-13, and 59 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,907,339 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 3,517 doses since yesterday .

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,886,114 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,269 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,126,144 total tests, an increase of 13,014 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,296 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 28.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,709.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,336 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Male, older than 85, Washington county resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 1,392 771 Total people tested 4,886,114 4,880,845 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,336 4,326 Vaccines administered 4,907,339 4,903,822 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 498 529 Total hospitalizations 32,709 32,631

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 16

