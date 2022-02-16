ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

DNA confirms mystery animal that escaped wildlife rehab was coyote

By Jasmine Cooper, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZ9Sc_0eGSjsg600

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. ( NewsNation Now ) — An animal that was undergoing testing to determine if it was a dog or coyote has been identified after weeks of speculation on social media.

More News from WRBL

Wildlife Works announced Monday that the animal DNA was indeed 100 percent coyote. The coyote was being treated for mange before it escaped from the facility in late January.

According to Wildlife Works, the animal chewed through the window seal and screen to escape.

“WORST NEWS EVER!!!!!!!” Wildlife Works wrote in a Facebook post that appears to have been deleted.

Best PetSmart dog crate

On the morning of Jan. 27, a staff member found the animal’s empty cage destroyed. There were scratches on the walls and the hospital area itself was trashed.

In an attempt to lure the animal back, Wildlife Works staff members set traps and left the barn doors open, with plenty of straw. The staff has also tried to track the animal but they have found no success.

“He never acted aggressive or distressed, and there had been no evidence of escape attempts. We had him for about a week, during which time he ate nutritious food and received treatment for his mange and secondary infections,” Wildlife Works said. “We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go.”

It’s coyote mating season. Here is what you need to know to protect your pets

The mysterious, four-legged animal was found Jan. 17 near a woman’s front door in Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania. The animal was so emaciated that it was hard to know exactly what kind of creature it was. Pictures circulated around social media, sent by those who wondered whether it was a dog or coyote.

The wildlife facility had intended to re-release the animal back into the wild after it was treated for mange. Police are asking community members if they see the coyote to not approach it and to call Wildlife Works at 724-925-6862.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WRBL News 3

Verizon outages reported across Georgia, including Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Thousands of Verizon customers are reporting outage across the state of Georgia. The disruptions in service began Monday afternoon. Smaller outages are being reported in Alabama and Florida. DownDetector is showing outages for Columbus, Macon, Warner Robins, Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, Valdosta, Albany, and Brunswick, with outages beginning sometime after 2:15 p.m. on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
iheart.com

Bizarre Video Shows Flock Of Birds Mysteriously Get Dumped Out Of The Sky

Most people see birds every day and think nothing of it. A pigeon is no big deal to city dwellers, those who live by the beach are used to sea gulls, and suburban and rural residents get to see all types of species throughout the year. However, what happened this week in Mexico was a shock not just to locals, but to anyone who saw the video of what occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Dna#Rehab#Newsnation Now#Wrbl Wildlife Works#Petsmart
Idaho Statesman

This elusive animal was caught in South Idaho. Check it out.

One of Idaho’s most elusive animals was recently captured in Twin Falls. In December, staff at the Amalgamated Sugar plant south of Twin Falls spotted a ringtail on the property. This was the fifth confirmed ringtail sighting in the entire state, according to a YouTube video featuring Lyn Snoddy,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Good News Network

Kefir the Maine Coon Cat is So Big People Mistake Him For a Dog

Meet “the world’s biggest cat,” a kitty so large people think it’s a dog—and he’s still growing. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol. She bought Kefir—named after a popular, milky fermented drink—almost two...
ANIMALS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy