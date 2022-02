CAMPOBELLO — In their four years of high school basketball, Landrum seniors Mason Raines and Isaiah Washington have seen what it looks like to be on a losing basketball team. They've seen what it looks like to be a winning basketball team, and now they have the chance to see what it looks like to play for a team that's capable of winning a championship after defeating Christ Church, 65-48, in the second round of the Class AA...

LANDRUM, SC ・ 8 MINUTES AGO