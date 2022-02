MLB has given the MLBPA a February 28th deadline to ensure the 2022 MLB season starts on time. Perhaps spurred by this deadline and the fact that pitchers and catchers are already delayed from starting their spring training, the MLBPA and the team’s owners will meet on Monday, February 21st. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, that could be the beginning of daily meetings between the two sides.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO