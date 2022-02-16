Smartwool Classic hiking socks review

Ever since Bombas came onto the market in 2013, the sock industry has never been the same. Contrary to what you may think, there’s a lot of technology in the socks we wear. Bombas’ first sock was a high performance athletic sock that broke the mold and provided unprecedented levels of design tfor a pair of socks. Since then, they have expanded their socks to include a variety of speciality and general purpose pairs, as well as introduced a line of highly reviewed underwear and undershirts. Bombas are an all around base layer powerhouse, and their hiking socks are a perfect example of this. The Bombas Merino Wool Calf socks aren't hiking specific, but make a great pair of outdoor socks for all weather use. Continue reading this in-depth review to learn more about the Merino Calf socks and to determine if they are right for you.

