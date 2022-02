From The Tribune staff reports WETUMPKA — Back-to-back state champion Hewitt-Trussville softball picked up right where it left off last season, getting a win. The Huskies rode strong pitching from Sarah Hindman, who threw for seven hits over six innings and allowed four runs (only two earned), to defeat Wetumpka in the season opener on […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO