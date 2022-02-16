ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society: Arrests made in Omaha animal cruelty case

By Katrina Markel
 3 days ago
In January, 88 living and 40 deceased animals, including dogs and other domestic animals, were recovered from an Omaha home. The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) says it was granted a court-authorized search warrant to seize any animals being kept in violation of Cruelty to Animals laws. Some of the animals recovered were severely neglected, according to the NHS.

Following an investigation, the NHS requested felony warrants for two people residing at that home. It said in a news release that Sierra Lang, 30, and Tramaine Thomas, 35, have been arrested on animal cruelty charges by the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force.

"The Nebraska Humane Society would like to thank the Omaha Police Department, other members of the Fugitive Task Force, and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office for their assistance during this investigation and their commitment to the safety and wellbeing of animals in our community," the NHS in a statement.

RELATED: Nebraska Humane Society's resources stretched thin from 700 animals rescued in month-long span

Bonnie Littlejohn
3d ago

And…..? What are the consequences for these two people? There purpose clearly wasn’t to rescue..so no good intent on their part should be considered. Whatever the usual punishment, is, it isn’t enough to deter these people as we will read in a matter of months the same horror, by the same people, often at the same location. I’m heartsick each time this travesty is reported….

