Midstate post offices host additional job fairs

(WHTM) — Many post offices in the area remain understaffed. The USPS is trying to bridge the gap with many post offices hosting job fairs.

One of those post offices was in Chambersburg where as soon as abc27’s Seth Kaplan arrived, eight people had already applied for jobs and there were still two hours left in the event.

You can find a full list of locations that are hosting job fairs below. All fairs will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pottsville Post Office

Feb. 15

450 N. Centre Street Pottsville, PA 17901

Chambersburg Post Office

Feb. 16

308 Lincoln Way East Chambersburg, PA 17201

Lebanon Valley Mall

Feb. 17

2231 Lebanon Valley Mall Lebanon, PA 17042

Lititz Post Office

Feb. 18

74 E. Main Street Lititz, PA 17543

Gettysburg Post Office

Feb. 23

115 Buford Ave. Gettysburg, PA 17325

Carlisle Post Office

Feb. 24

66 West Louther Street Carlisle, PA 17013

York Post Office

Feb. 25

3435 Concord Road York, PA 17402

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.