Chambersburg, PA

Midstate post offices host additional job fairs

By Ben Schad
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — Many post offices in the area remain understaffed. The USPS is trying to bridge the gap with many post offices hosting job fairs.

One of those post offices was in Chambersburg where as soon as abc27’s Seth Kaplan arrived, eight people had already applied for jobs and there were still two hours left in the event.

You can find a full list of locations that are hosting job fairs below. All fairs will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Pottsville Post Office
  • Feb. 15
  • 450 N. Centre Street Pottsville, PA 17901
  • Chambersburg Post Office
  • Feb. 16
  • 308 Lincoln Way East Chambersburg, PA 17201
  • Lebanon Valley Mall
  • Feb. 17
  • 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall Lebanon, PA 17042
  • Lititz Post Office
  • Feb. 18
  • 74 E. Main Street Lititz, PA 17543
  • Gettysburg Post Office
  • Feb. 23
  • 115 Buford Ave. Gettysburg, PA 17325
  • Carlisle Post Office
  • Feb. 24
  • 66 West Louther Street Carlisle, PA 17013
  • York Post Office
  • Feb. 25
  • 3435 Concord Road York, PA 17402
abc27 News

abc27 News

