Wayne County, WV

3 schools in Wayne County on lockdown for potential threat

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three schools in Wayne County were on lockdown today, Feb. 16, due to a potential threat in the area. The lockdown has already been lifted.

Kellogg Elementary School, Vinson Middle School and Spring Valley High School all went on lockdown due to an “abundance of caution.”

Superintendent for Wayne County Schools Todd Alexander says that they were on lockdown from approximately 2:20 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

A post made to the Wayne County Schools’ website says that buses were briefly held, but they are running now. This may cause a delay in students getting home.

