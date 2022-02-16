Weather blog: Wednesday's snowstorm to drop 4-8 inches around Denver metro

A snowstorm will drop between 4 and 8 inches of snow around the Denver metro area and up to a foot in the foothills starting Wednesday afternoon, meaning the evening commute will likely stay slow on the slick roads.

Totals farther west will stay on the lower side, with 3-4 inches around Aspen, 4 inches in Winter Park and 2-3 in Fairplay.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 2 p.m. and last last through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Denver7 is keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves across the state. Read the live updates below.

Thursday, Feb. 17

6:56 a.m. | Traffic | About 3 inches of snow fell in downtown Denver, which is making for an icy commute on a cold Thursday morning.

6:33 a.m. | School closings & delays | Clear Creek School District is closed Thursday and STEM School Highlands Ranch is going remote. Check the latest updates on school closings and delays on our ongoing list .

6:09 a.m. | Flight updates | There are currently 22 delays and 59 cancellations at Denver International Airport.

5:59 a.m. | Forecast | Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo has details on the impact of our most recent snow storm.

5:50 a.m. | Traffic | Aurora roads are covered in snow, but the main roadways are looking better than the side streets.

5:49 a.m. | Traffic | Arvada saw about 7 inches of snow from the most recent storm, but crews have been working to clear the roads out overnight.

5:24 a.m. | Delays | The University of Colorado Boulder is opening at 9:15 a.m. Thursday. The CU Denver Auraria campus is opening at 9:30 a.m. Check the latest updates on school closings and delays on our ongoing list .

Wednesday, Feb. 16

10:27 p.m. | Delay | City and County of Denver government agencies will be operating on a 2-hour delay in scheduled start times for city employees reporting for work on-site on Thursday, Feb. 17 due to the inclement weather.

9:22 p.m. | School delay | All Denver Public Schools schools are delayed by two hours tomorrow due to severe weather. For an ongoing list of school closings and delays, click here .

8:57 p.m. | Road closures | CSP Troopers, tow carriers and CDOT are working to clear westbound I-70. Authorities will re-evaluate opening at 11 p.m.

8:09 p.m. | School delay | 27J Schools will operate on a 2-hour delayed start tomorrow due to inclement weather and anticipated road conditions. For an ongoing list of school closings and delays, click here .

7:31 p.m. | School delay | The Douglas County School District will be on a 90-minute delay Thursday due to forecasted weather conditions. For an ongoing list of school closings and delays, click here .

6:32 p.m. | Road closures | Westbound I-70 at C470 (milepost 260) is closed due to weather. All traffic is being diverted to C470, according to CSP. US 40 through Mt Vernon Canyon is also closed. Southbound US 285 at Morrison has opened, but travel is difficult. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid heading west for a few hours.

5:37 p.m. | Crash alert | Arapahoe County, Denver and Thornton are now on crash alert.

4:18 p.m. | Crash alert | Boulder is on crash alert as of now. If you get into a minor crash with no injuries and the involved people are not uninsured or impaired, exchange necessary information and report the crash at a later time.

4:05 p.m. | Power outage | Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power in Arvada and Golden. The outage is affecting 5,769 residences. It's not yet clear when power will be restored.

3:55 p.m. | Flight updates | The Denver International Airport currently has 196 delayed flights coming into or out of the airport. As of now, 122 flights have been canceled.

3:30 p.m. | Road reopening | Westbound I-70 has reopened between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne after an earlier closure due to a crash.

3:20 p.m. | Forecast update | The 2:40 p.m. forecast update from the NWS Boulder said the models were still not in agreement on total snowfall, but the mountains and foothills east of the Continental Divide and plains in Jefferson and Larimer counties should see the most snow. Click here for the latest.

2:43 p.m. | Road closures | Westbound I-70 is closed at Vail Pass (mile marker 190) because of a jackknifed semi-truck just west of the summit and “cars all over the place,” according to Colorado State Patrol.

Westbound I-70 is also closed near the Loveland Pass exit before the tunnels because of a crash west of the tunnels, CDOT said.

Click here for the latest statewide traffic conditions.

12:25 p.m. | Cancellations | Aurora Public Schools has canceled its after-school activities and athletics today. This includes all afternoon preschool classes plus afternoon and evening classes at Pickens Technical College.

12:22 p.m. | Closures | Denver city government officers and on-site services will close at 1 p.m. today. All 24-hour city services will maintain regular operating schedules