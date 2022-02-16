ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Smartwool Classic hiking socks review

By Will Briskin
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to hiking, socks are one of the most important pieces of gear you can own. Smartwool has been at the forefront of the outdoor gear industry for a few decades, and specializes in making warm, durable base and interior layers. However, with so many different hiking...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Lightweight hiking socks review

If you’re a fan of outdoor activities, especially hiking, there’s a good chance that you’ve found yourself in a situation where you wished you had better, or more, socks. Even if you’re strictly a day-hiker, a good pair of socks can keep your feet dry, warm, comfortable and prevent things like blisters. When it comes to hiking socks, Darn Tough has earned a sterling reputation. Darn Tough makes hiking socks for all seasons as well as a selection of highly versatile hiking socks. I tested the Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Lightweight hiking socks in the streets of New York City, on the hiking trails of Vermont as well as on the ski slopes. Keep reading this in-depth review to learn more about the Light Hiker socks and determine if they are right for you.
BURLINGTON, VT
Beaumont Enterprise

Bombas Merino Wool Calf socks review:

Ever since Bombas came onto the market in 2013, the sock industry has never been the same. Contrary to what you may think, there’s a lot of technology in the socks we wear. Bombas’ first sock was a high performance athletic sock that broke the mold and provided unprecedented levels of design tfor a pair of socks. Since then, they have expanded their socks to include a variety of speciality and general purpose pairs, as well as introduced a line of highly reviewed underwear and undershirts. Bombas are an all around base layer powerhouse, and their hiking socks are a perfect example of this. The Bombas Merino Wool Calf socks aren't hiking specific, but make a great pair of outdoor socks for all weather use. Continue reading this in-depth review to learn more about the Merino Calf socks and to determine if they are right for you.
APPAREL
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Stamford Advocate

Four Roses review: an easy-to-drink Kentucky classic

Welcome to Cheap Shots, a column where we re-visit the inexpensive, so-called Bottom Shelf whiskies & spirits we lovingly drank in college and review them with a more refined – almost grown-up – lens. In each entry, I’ll pick a new bottom-shelf bottle to drink and review it with an open mind, positive attitude, and salivating mouth. This time: Four Roses Bourbon.
KENTUCKY STATE
mensjournal.com

The Best Workout Socks for Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. If you wanna get the best workout...
WORKOUTS
WOOD

Best golf socks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to golfing, some of the most important but least appreciated articles of clothing are your socks. You spend a large amount of time walking and standing to play golf so having a comfortable pair is paramount. However, there’s more to golf socks than just comfort. Or you could always use novelty socks with golf-related designs.
APPAREL
WWLP 22News

Repurposing lonely socks

(Mass Appeal) – Losing socks is par for the course when doing laundry and it has happened to all of us at one time or another. But instead of throwing away mismatched socks, how about repurposing them into one of many surprising uses? Lifestyle Expert Victoria Sophia is here with some things you can do with those extra socks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartwool Socks
NHPR

Minus33 Socks

Contribute $13 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $156 or more as a single gift) and you can request a pair of Minus33 Socks with the NHPR logo. Locally made in Ashland, NH, these merino wool socks will keep you feet warm and cozy during New England chilly winters. Fair market value: $25.
ASHLAND, NH
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hiking
GreenwichTime

Small breweries scramble for cans amid supply crunch

DENVER (AP) — Inside the Denver Beer Company’s main production facility in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood, pallets full of glistening aluminum cans tower over the factory operations. For much of the brewery’s history, those cans have arrived in monthly shipments from Ball Corporation’s manufacturing plant a few miles down the road in Golden.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy