There's a battle brewing between the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of Missouri. And this could have wide-reaching impacts. It centers on a firearm law. The state law explicitly discourages locals from enforcing the federal law banning certain types of weapons. In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the law limits cooperation with federal authorities and is making the community less safe. Here's NPR's Carrie Johnson explaining what this Missouri law does.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO