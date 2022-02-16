ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampaign ads give us a window into what candidates...

www.msnbc.com

NBC News

Republican primaries are already intense, while Democrats hold their fire

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... Russia sends thousands of more troops to Ukraine border. ... President Biden heads to Lorain, Ohio to talk about his bipartisan infrastructure law. ... Biden also plans to change his economic message, per NBC’s Mike Memoli and Carol Lee. ... Retiring Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, endorses Jane Timken in the primary to replace him. And Biden is underwater — in California.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Texas Republicans’ voter-suppression law is already taking a toll

There were no meaningful problems with Texas’ system of elections in 2020. Turnout was strong, despite the pandemic, and there were no questions about the integrity of the state’s results. But Big Lie advocates nevertheless got to work on an ambitious voter-suppression package that banned drive-through voting, prohibited...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight

As Republicans push “culture war” and "woke" attacks, and other countries follow the GOP playbook, Democrats are eyeing ways to confront these attacks and outlandish lies from some Fox News hosts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the international mix of anti-woke and anti-immigrant policies and recalls when Pres. Obama channeled "Drake energy" to explain Fox's impact on political haters: "If I watched Fox News I wouldn't vote for me either."Feb. 17, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell's losing battle against Donald Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly spearheading a behind-the-scenes push to counter former President Donald Trump’s influence over the midterm elections. But while McConnell might win some battles, it’s clear that he’s losing the war. According to a new report from The New York Times, the...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Manchin is right to press Sinema on rolling back GOP tax cuts

It’s hardly a secret that Sen. Joe Manchin was chiefly responsible for the demise of the Build Back Better package, at least in its most recent iteration. The conservative West Virginia Democrat has received considerable pushback from his party, and for good reason. But as Democrats look ahead and...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Mike Pence sides with RNC over controversial Jan. 6 statement

It was two weeks ago today when the Republican National Committee approved a censure resolution that condemned two sitting House Republicans — Wyoming’s Liz Cheney and Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger — for serving on the bipartisan House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The party’s resolution specifically accused the pair of engaging in “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

New subpoenas show focus on Trump campaign officials in fake elector scheme

Rep. Pete Aguilar, member of the January 6th Committee, talks about the investigation's interest in getting more information from Michael Roman, director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign, about his role in the scheme to overturn the election using substitute slates of fake electors for Donald Trump.Feb. 16, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Liz Cheney’s position in GOP politics goes from bad to worse

After then-House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting a deadly insurrectionist attack, more than a few of her GOP colleagues said she’d committed a partisan betrayal that could not stand. Far-right members came up with a specific goal: They wanted to remove the Wyoming congresswoman from her leadership post.
WYOMING STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

A civil war going on among Republicans

That hissing sound heard all over Washington, D.C., recently was the air escaping from the MAGA 2024 balloon after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell delivered an unmistakable message to his party that it's time to separate its future and fortunes from those of ex-president Donald Trump. Describing the Jan. 6,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republicans shift gears on opposing traffic-blocking protests

After social-justice protests in the United States generated international attention in 2020, Republican-led states considered a variety of anti-protest measures in 2021. As regular readers may recall, GOP officials in Florida went further than most. Under a law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, if protesters block a road, the...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

David Wasserman anticipates ‘a great purge of Trump dissenters’ in upcoming Republican primaries

David Wasserman and Brendan Buck join Andrea Mitchell to discuss issues and conditions that may influence upcoming primaries and midterm elections. “We’re headed for fewer competitive seats than we've really ever had in the modern era, which means that parties don't have incentive to recruit candidates with broad appeal in many districts, the House is going to be fought on a very narrow battlefield, and there’s going to be greater incentive than ever to play towards your party’s base,” says Wasserman. “I think we're headed for a great purge of Trump dissenters on the Republican side in primary season.”Feb. 11, 2022.
ELECTIONS

