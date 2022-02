Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the latest step in its rebranding process, the company formerly known as Facebook is changing the way it refers to its employees. On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO announced that alongside some rewording of Facebook’s core values, employees will now be called “Metamates.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO