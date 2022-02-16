ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stevie Nicks Advised Katy Perry to End Her Feud With Taylor Swift: ‘It’s Ridiculous’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z22Lm_0eGSepUm00
Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, and Taylor Swift. Shutterstock(3)

Letting it go. Stevie Nicks revealed that she once encouraged Katy Perry not to get caught up in her “rivalry” with Taylor Swift.

“I always think of Katy Perry and I having this long talk at the Corinthia Hotel, in London … this is probably 10 years ago, and she said, ‘So, Stevie, who are your rivals?'” the former Fleetwood Mac member, 74, recalled during a Wednesday, February 16, interview with The New Yorker. “And I said, ‘I don’t have rivals.’ And her big blue eyes got bigger and bluer.”

She continued: “I said, ‘No, Katy, I don’t, and neither do you. You are Katy Perry, you’re who you are, you do what you do and you’re great at it. I’m Stevie Nicks, I do what I do and I’m great at it. We don’t have rivals. That’s just ridiculous.'”

During her conversation with the “Teenage Dream” singer, 37, Nicks advised her not to pay attention to the “Taylor Swift army” fighting with Perry’s fans over her feud with Swift, 32. “I was, like, ‘That’s just bulls–t,'” the “Dreams” singer recalled. “You have to just walk away from that. Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game.”

Tensions between the two pop stars first made headlines in 2014 when Swift told Rolling Stone that she wrote “Bad Blood” about a fellow musician who betrayed her. “She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies,'” the Cats star told the outlet at the time. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Perry shared her side of the story in May 2017, telling James Corden that the “All Too Well” singer “started” the feud. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” she said during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke. “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!'”

However, the “Roar” musician added that she was “ready for that BS to be done,” and hoped she and Swift could make amends. One year later, Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch and stated a desire to collaborate with the Valentine’s Day actress.

The pair officially buried the hatchet in June 2019 when Perry appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

“You know … we’ve been on good terms for a while,” the “Lover” singer explained at the time. “She sent me a really nice note and olive branch … like, an actual olive branch, to … the Reputation stadium tour awhile ago, and from that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”

Perry, for her part, felt her cameo sent a powerful message to their fans. “Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to [us]. We wanted it to be an example of unity,” she told the Australian magazine Stellar in March 2020. “Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

Joe Alwyn Says He’s “Obviously Happy” With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift’s longtime boyfriend, will soon be getting a taste of polyamory — but only on-screen. The British actor is starring in Hulu’s new series Conversations with Friends, based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, as Nick Conway, a married actor that starts a relationship with 21-year-old college student Frances, played by Alison Oliver. Given the nature of his role, Joe was asked if he’d ever have an open relationship in real life during a recent media panel at CTAM. However, it looks like his mind is set. "People can do whatever they want that makes them happy. I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship,” Joe said during the event, which, per Deadline, took place on February 8. Per USA Today, the star later added that open relationships "seem exhausting."
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Everything Taylor Swift’s Exes Have Said About Her: Jake Gyllenhaal, More

Writing what she knows! Taylor Swift is notorious for penning personal tunes about her high-profile relationships, but how do her exes feel about being her muses?. The Grammy winner has been using her love life as inspiration since her self-titled debut dropped in 2006, featuring hits “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.” More than 10 years later, when she rereleased 2012’s Red, Swift had a simple message for anyone who might have thought her music was about them.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
James Corden
Person
Katy Perry
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Sydney Sweeney Was Also Disgusted by the Hot Tub Scene on 'Euphoria'

Sundays have become the most chaotic day of the week, thanks to the second season of Euphoria, which has proven particularly tragic for Cassie Howard. Played by Sydney Sweeney, episode four of the HBO Max drama finds the blonde using her best frenemy Maddy’s birthday party as an opportunity to seduce her questionable love interest, Nate Jacobs, wearing a sultry pink swimsuit to catch his attention. As the love triangle congregates in the hot tub, Cassie’s antics only end in disgusting hilarity as she proceeds to throw up on everyone.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Feud#The New Yorker#No Katy#Rolling Stone
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Broke Up–We’re So Surprised!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were once an iconic Hollywood couple, but since news broke earlier this month that the pair had split after 16 years together, fans were left wondering what went wrong. The pair, who met through a mutual friend back in 2004, shared a beautiful love story after revealing “we have been together from the day that we met,” but now sources close to the couple are sharing what really led to the end of their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Drew Barrymore Surprisingly Admits Having Open Relationship With 'Old School' Star

When two members of romantic comedy royalty get together, gossip was sure to be shared. Kate Hudson stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two actresses spilled the tea about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. Barrymore dated Luke Wilson publicly in 1999, and Hudson dated Owen Wilson off and on after they starred in 2006's You, Me, and Dupree. Barrymore revealed in the episode that she and Wilson had an open relationship when they were together.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

87K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy