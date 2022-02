What exactly causes that 'skunky' odor emitted by cannabis production facilities, and what do these emissions mean for air quality, workers, and the general public?. We should address these and other knowledge gaps while the industry is still developing, according to a new study led by Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli, a doctoral student in UBC's department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences. In this Q&A, he discusses what's missing in our knowledge about cannabis production emissions, their potential impacts on communities living nearby, and just how their smell stacks up against other odors.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO