On-demand, 3D printing has opened a world of vast opportunities for creators, collaborators, and inventors. Worldwide projects have included everything from tools to games, art, and even prosthetics. The Bettendorf Public Library is offering an Intro to 3D Printing on Thursday, February 24th at 7:00 PM to offer a closer look at how community members might use this technology. The live class will be held virtually and take place via GoToMeeting. Registration is required for this free event and can be made online at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/6055380 or by calling the Library at 563-344-4175.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO