Candidate #1: Weatherman Tyler Ryan Throws His Hat into the Ring for Dating Game

By WFXB Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter B.J. Kinard’s call for suitable suitors on behalf...

Radar Online.com

'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto's Reunites With Estranged Wife On Valentine's Day, Exes Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Split

Joe Gatto’s estranged wife, Bessy, has Impractical Jokers fans speculating that the former couple may be getting back together after she posted pictures of the pair together again — despite announcing their split and imminent divorce nearly two months ago. Article continues below advertisement. The 45-year-old comedian and...
fadeawayworld.net

Malik Monk Was Spotted With Iggy Azalea On Valentine’s Day After Shooting His Shot With Her 4 Years Ago

Malik Monk has been enjoying an excellent spell personally even if the Los Angeles Lakers as a whole have disappointed throughout this season. Monk has provided some much-needed scoring to the team outside of LeBron James, scoring more than 20 points in 5 of the last 9 games that he has appeared on the court in. And it's not just shots on the floor that seem to be falling for Monk at the minute, he's doing well for himself off the court as well.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
HollywoodLife

Ciara’s Daughter, 4, Looks Cute In Pink Dress As The Whole Family Dresses Up For Night Out

The R&B star’s little girl was absolutely adorable, while the whole family dressed to the nines for a night at an awards ceremony. Ciara’s whole family cleans up nicely! The 36-year-old singer posted an adorable photo of herself along with her husband Russell Wilson, 33, and three kids Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harris Wilson, 1, getting ready to see the NFL quarterback accept the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday February 16. Sienna popped out among her family with a bright pink dress, living up to her middle name!
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande Wears a Lace Cutout Dress For a Rare Outing With Dalton Gomez

While "The Voice"'s main stage was previously Ariana Grande's personal runway, since the latest season wrapped in December 2021, style moments from the star have been few and far between and appearances with her new husband, Dalton Gomez, even rarer. But on Feb. 16, Grande offered a glimpse at the couple's recent romantic date night, featuring her sleek, lace-trimmed midi dress.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
TMZ.com

Patrick Mahomes Did Not Ask Brittany Matthews, Jackson To Avoid Attending Games

No, Patrick Mahomes did NOT just ban his fiancée and own brother from attending his games next season ... 'cause TMZ Sports is told a report saying so is a load of crap. A wild rumor started making rounds on social media Friday ... claiming the Super Bowl champ sat Brittany Matthews and Jackson down after the season and asked them to avoid Chiefs games as a result of all the "distractions" the duo has caused over the years.
