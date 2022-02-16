ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Buccaneers on Deshaun Watson’s “Radar”

By Bucs Report Staff
bucsreport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason has been crazy to say the least. Starting with the heartbreaking loss in the divisional round, then the rumors of Tom Brady’s retirement, and then the actual retirement by Brady, to now he “is he having buyers remorse” reports. Let’s pause...

bucsreport.com

NFL

