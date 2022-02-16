Report: Buccaneers on Deshaun Watson’s “Radar”

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t played for his team in over a year due to trade demands and multiple sexual assault lawsuits levied against him. No team has any idea when/if Watson will become available to play again, as he hasn’t officially been suspended by the NFL. His deposition for the lawsuits is expected to take place later on this month, at which point the league may step in and finally issue their punishment…or they could not. With so much up in the air regarding Watson’s future, you wouldn’t expect to hear many rumors of teams being linked to the former Pro Bowler. With Watson’s immense talent, though, that was never going to be the case, and one of the latest teams rumored to be on Watson’s “wishlist,” is the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO