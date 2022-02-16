ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asmik Grigorian to Sing ‘Turandot’ in 2024

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsmik Grigorian will sing the title role in Puccini’s “Turandot” in the coming seasons. The soprano, who is currently starring in a revival of “Manon Lescaut” at the Wiener Staatsoper, told the Austrian press that she will likely...

operawire.com

operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Airam Hernández

Spanish Tenor Headlines World Premiere of ‘El abrecartas’. On Feb. 16, the Teatro Real will present the world premiere of “El abrecartas” by Luis de Pablo y Vicente Molina Foix. The work is the final opera by De Pablo and was a passion project for the composer who convinced Foix to adapt the novel of the same name for the opera stage. The result is an opera with a prologue and six scenes. The opera will also represent characters from real life including Federico García Lorca who will be performed by Airam Hernández who is one of the most in-demand tenors of his generation.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Music of Remembrance to Present ‘Stormy Seas’

Music of Remembrance returns to Benaroya Hall, to give its second live concert of the season, entitled “Stormy Seas.”. The showcase, set for March 13, 2022 will honor all people excluded or persecuted, because of their faith, nationality, ethnicity, and gender. It is the first public performance of the...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Isabel Leonard Headlines Washington National Opera’s ‘Carmen’

The Washington National Opera is set to present the Bizet’s “Carmen.”. The opera, which will be presented in a production by Francesca Zambello, will be conducted by Evan Rogister. The production will mark the role debut of Isabel Leonard in the role of Carmen. Regarding her highly anticipated...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Sherill Milnes to Return to the Stage at Opera Naples

Sherrill Milnes is returning to the stage on March 14 for a production of “On the Town.”. The legendary baritone has been invited by Opera Naples to star as the narrator of its production of the Broadway classic, “On the Town.”. In a statement, Artistic Director Ramón Tebar...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas to Perform Motherhood-themed Recital ‘Materintà’

Anima Mundi is set to present a livestream of “Materintà,” a recital featuring soprano Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas and concert pianist Artina McCain. The broadcast is slated for Mar. 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. “Materintà” explores the theme of motherhood through operatic heroines in...
MUSIC
operawire.com

PBS to Present Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Eurydice’ this March

PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Eurydice” on March 6, 2022. The opera by Matthew Auction and Sarah Ruhl will reach the New York metro area on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST. The showcase stars Erin Morley,...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Q & A: Powerful Mezzo-Soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano On Facing Challenging Roles in ‘Sketches from Frankenstein,’ ‘A Song By Mahler,’ & ‘The Hours’

Jennifer Johnson Cano has garnered critical acclaim for committed performances of both new and standard repertoire. For her performance as Offred in Poul Ruders’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” she was lauded as “towering…restless, powerful, profound, she is as formidable as this astonishingly demanding role deserves.” With more than 100 performances on the stage at The Metropolitan Opera, her most recent roles have included Nicklausse, Emilia, Hansel and Meg Page.
ENTERTAINMENT
Newport News-Times

Singing Valentines

After taking nearly two years off, Singing Valentines are back. Pictured are members of the Coastal Aires Barbershop chorus, rehearsing for Singing Valentines. And there are now women singing with the chorus. In 2018, the Barbershop Harmony Society officially opened membership to female voices, keeping the original barbershop sound — four-part a capella. This year, the Coastal Aires Valentine Quartets come from within the chorus and will be of mixed voices — both male and female. Singing Valentines include two songs of love/admiration, a long-stemmed wrapped red rose and photos (to be emailed afterward), for $40. All performers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will sing while wearing masks. If you are interested in a Singing Valentine or would like more information on the chorus, call Richard at 541-951-3566.
ENTERTAINMENT
ReporterHerald.com

TVHS Singing Valentines return to in-person delivery

Thompson Valley High School is resuming delivery of singing valentines in person, after spending last year recording them remotely and sending them to recipients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The valentines, which can be ordered via text message, can include one of six songs: “Our Song” by Taylor Swift, “You’re...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
operawire.com

John Holiday, Will Liverman, Elena Villalón, Kristen Choi to Headline The Dallas Opera’s ‘Flight’

The Dallas Opera will premiere Jonathan Dove and April De Angelis’ “Flight” starting on March 4, 2022. The opera, which is based on the true story that also inspired Steven Spielberg’s “The Terminal” will runt through the 12th and stars John Holiday, Abigail Rethwisch, Elena Villalón, Andrew Stenson, Seth Carico, Zachary James, Will Liverman, Deanne Meek, Kristen Choi, and Catherine Martin.
DALLAS, TX
operawire.com

Los Angeles Opera to Stream Tamar-kali & dream hampton ‘We Hold These Truths’

Los Angeles Opera is set to preset “We Hold These Truths” starting on March 4, 2022. The short, which is part of the company’s Digital Shorts Series, features music by composer Tamar-kali and features musical settings to poetic works by such Black poets as Langston Hughes, Claude McKay, and Laurence Dunbar. The short film stars tenor Ashley Faatoalia, baritone Cedric Barry, violinist Curtis Stewart, speaker Samuel Getachew and Selah Gospel Choir with conductor Anthony Parnther leading a 34-piece ensemble of members of the LA Opera Orchestra.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJHG-TV

Seven decades of singing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - He has a big voice and a heart to match. Josephus Williams, Jr. has been sharing his musical gift in Bay County for decades. “I started singing when I was 8 years old,” said Williams. “I studied voice in South Bend Indiana from Miss Ann Devine. She taught at Indiana University.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
operawire.com

Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Changes for ‘Die Tote Stadt’

The Wiener Staatsoper has announced several cast changes for its performance of “Die Tote Stadt” on Feb. 14, 2022. The company revealed that Norbert Ernst will sing the role of Paul from off-stage while Wolfgang Schilly will act out the role. Meanwhile, Patricia Nolz will sing the role of Lucienne, and Angelo Pollak will sing the role of Victorin. Yoel Gamzou will take over conducting for Thomas Guggeis.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Opera Orlando Receives Golden Bear Grant

Opera Orlando has received the Golden Bear Grant from The American Fundraising Foundation. The grant totals $10,000 and is aimed at providing the organization extra support during the pandemic. “We are beyond excited at Opera Orlando to receive the Golden Pear Grant,” said Gabriel Preisser, general director of Opera Orlando,...
ORLANDO, FL
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Cancels ‘Rigoletto’ Performance Due to Storm Eunice

The Royal Opera House has canceled its first performance of “Rigoletto” on Feb. 18, 2022. The company said, “We are sorry to announce that tonight’s performance of Rigoletto is canceled due to storm Eunice.”. For ticket holders, the company will credit their accounts directly. Storm Eunice...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

TENET Vocal Artists to Make U.K. Debut

TENET Vocal Artists will make its U.K. debut in its upcoming tour lasting from April 27 to May 6, 2022. In celebration of the 450th birthday of Welch composer Thomas Tomkins (1572-1656), the ensemble will perform six concerts throughout England and Scotland. The tour begins with TENET opening the Cambridge...
WORLD
operawire.com

Stephen Clark Joins Athlone Artists Roster

Bass Stephen Clark has joined the roster of Athlone Artists. The Tulsa native has enjoyed an international opera career that has seen him perform with such organizations as the Theater am Goetheplaz, Seagle Music Colony, Central City Opera, Chautauqua, Fort Worth Opera Festival, Sarasota Opera,. and Theater Bremen in such...
TULSA, OK
operawire.com

Q & A: Artistic Director Matthias Lošek On Contemporary Opera And The Haydn Foundation’s Forthcoming Opera Festival

Situated within easy reach of the Dolomites and the Alps lies the small Tyrolean city of Bolzano. Formally part of the Austrian Empire, it was ceded to Italy at the end of World War I, and despite Mussolini’s subsequent attempt to Italianize the town, it still retains much of its Austrian heritage, with a quarter of the population still German speakers. It also is home to The Haydn Foundation, which each year produces a full program of classical music concerts, including a small opera season, comprising four or five works, which it stages in both Bolzano and the neighboring city of Trento.
PERFORMING ARTS

