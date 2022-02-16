Asmik Grigorian to Sing ‘Turandot’ in 2024

After taking nearly two years off, Singing Valentines are back. Pictured are members of the Coastal Aires Barbershop chorus, rehearsing for Singing Valentines. And there are now women singing with the chorus. In 2018, the Barbershop Harmony Society officially opened membership to female voices, keeping the original barbershop sound — four-part a capella. This year, the Coastal Aires Valentine Quartets come from within the chorus and will be of mixed voices — both male and female. Singing Valentines include two songs of love/admiration, a long-stemmed wrapped red rose and photos (to be emailed afterward), for $40. All performers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will sing while wearing masks. If you are interested in a Singing Valentine or would like more information on the chorus, call Richard at 541-951-3566.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO