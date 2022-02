NEWINGTON – The Deming-Young Farm property is home to Newington’s Community Gardens and registration for the 2022 season is beginning soon. There are 110 garden plots behind the farmhouse at 282 Church St. measuring 20 ft. by 20 ft. each. Depending on seasonal conditions, Town Parks staff will roto-till them sometime in the spring and the opening date will be around Memorial Day weekend.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO