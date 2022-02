It’s no secret that pickup trucks are getting bigger. Consumer Reports looked at the size of various vehicles and found that “passenger trucks has increased by an average of at least 11 percent since 2000 and that new pickups grew 24 percent heavier on average from 2000 to 2018.” There’s a major downside to trucks getting bigger: they’re deadly. And those who are killed in accidents with smaller cars are often those with low-income.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO