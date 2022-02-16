ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Contractor’ Trailer Starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster

By Rebecca Murray
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHell or High Water co-stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster reunite for the thriller The Contractor which just debuted a lengthy action-packed trailer. The trailer finds Chris Pine playing a soldier willing to do whatever’s necessary to take care...

