When I read that the Court of Arbitration for Sport was allowing Russia’s Kamila Valieva to compete in the Women’s Free Skate despite an earlier positive drugs test, I felt a brief moment of relief. The thought of a 15-year-old skater experiencing a career-ending scandal had alarmed me. CAS’s ruling meant that the only real penalty imposed by the International Olympic Committee would be the absence of a medal ceremony, assuming she still placed.As seen in today’s competition, she did not place, or even reach the podium. Valieva faltered on most of her jumps, eventually falling on a quad toe...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO