LG's New Projector Could Make Local Multiplayer Parties The Best

By Gabe Gurwin
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal multiplayer--especially during the pandemic--has been deemphasized in a whole lot of modern games, but LG's latest projector could make it irresistible. The HU715Q laser projector offers 4K resolution with HDR, and with a picture size up to 120 inches, everyone will be able to see the action in your multiplayer...

www.gamespot.com

PC Gamer

Guild Wars 2's new Jade Bots could be the best feature of the next expansion

Of all of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons' new features, Jade Bots—revealed last week in the release date announcement trailer—could well be the most useful. Skiffs are a fun social activity, but we've already got Skimmers for water traversal. Siege Turtles are ace, but they're ultimately just another mount. Jade Bots, though, are set to enhance a variety of the things players are already doing throughout Tyria, and offer even more utility in the new maps the expansion will bring.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

LG cinebeam HU715Q: Release date, price, spec and what to expect from the brand’s short-throw projector

If you want the biggest-possible image for gaming and home movie nights, you can’t go wrong with a projector. But traditionally this means installing one in the middle of the room, complete with cables everywhere, or mounting it to the ceiling above your sofa.Not so with a short-throw projector. These look like regular projectors, but use clever optics to beam huge images onto vertical surfaces just a few centimetres away. They manage to do this without the image being blurred or distorted, and it means you can sit one where your TV used to be.The LG cinebeam HU715Q is a...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

The weekend’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 7, LG C1 OLED TV, and more

It's the weekend, which means the time has come for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a new low price on the 45 mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, which is currently down to $370 at various retailers. That's about $40 off the average street price we've tracked in recent months and $60 off Apple's MSRP. The discount only applies to certain colorways as of this writing, but it's still decent savings for the top pick in our guide to the best smartwatches. If you'd prefer to pay a little bit less for a smaller version of the watch, note that the 41 mm variant of the Series 7 is on sale for $349, which is $10 more than the lowest price we've tracked.
ELECTRONICS
#Multiplayer#Bluetooth Speakers#Laser Projector#Hdr#Lg#Hu715q#Hdmi
Digital Trends

LG debuts two new CineBeam 4K HDR projectors

LG has unveiled its two most advanced projectors to date. The LG CineBeam HU715Q and HU710P both feature 4K resolution and HDR capabilities with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratios. Both models will be available in the first quarter of 2022, but so far, no prices have been released. The HU710P uses a...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Best projectors for the ultimate movie night

As much as I love getting dressed up, and checking out the latest bars and restaurants that are considered ‘trendy’, with my friends on a Saturday night…there’s something about a cozy movie night that I simply cannot resist! Nibbling on popcorn, sipping on some red wine, while watching my favorite Netflix movie – sounds like the ideal weekend plan to me. Whether it’s a rom-com with bae or a horror movie with my girlfriends – I’m always up for a great movie night. But what makes a great movie night truly great – the ideal projector! There are tons of projectors on the market, each one promising immense innovation, top-notch functionality, and sleek looks. Picking a projector to meet your movie-watching needs can be a bit intimidating – hence we’ve curated a collection of innovative yet handy projector designs that promise to provide you with the ultimate movie night. From an FHD projector that lets you watch Netflix on a massive 200-inch display to a portable tripod-inspired projector – these projectors are all you need to watch your favorite movies on the big screen comfortably at home!
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

LG’s New Short-Throw Projectors Come With Built-In Sound Systems and Cost $2,000 Less

It’s no secret that short-throw projectors are having a moment, but they’ve never been known for their audio prowess. LG is hoping to change all that with two a new CineBeam 4K laser projectors that aim to deliver sound as big as their enormous pictures. The new HU715Q ultra-short throw, powered by a laser projection system, is perhaps LG’s most impressive offering yet. It can create a screen size of up to 120 inches either on a wall or a projection screen, and because of its sleek, short-throw design, it works well in limited space: You’ll need just 21.7 centimeters (about...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 10 Best Multiplayer Games for the Nintendo Switch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Nintendo could fairly comfortably be crowned the monarchs of multiplayer games. That’s because the best multiplayer Switch games have a huge breadth of variety, regularly feature local multiplayer as well as online multiplayer, and are all incredibly good fun. While the console lacks the power of other options, the Nintendo Switch remains the best around for portability, novelty, and is probably the best option for younger games, too. Plus, there are some excellent Nintendo Switch accessories available to keep you feeling...
VIDEO GAMES

