ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to settle cheerleaders’ voyeurism allegations

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtlUq_0eGSZ0FX00

DALLAS — A new report shows the Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million in a settlement with its cheerleaders, after a group of cheerleaders accused a team executive of spying on them while they changed.

Four members of the cheerleading squad accused the executive of watching them during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, ESPN reported. One of the cheerleaders said she saw Richard Dalrymple, senior vice president for public relations and communications for the Cowboys, standing behind a partial wall in their locker room with his iPhone pointed at them while they were changing, ESPN reported. Dalrymple was also accused of taking “upskirt” photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson, who is both a Cowboys senior vice president and the daughter of the team’s owner, ESPN reported.

Dalrymple has denied the allegations, and issued a statement to ESPN saying, “People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about. I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

The Cowboys said that they investigated both incidents thoroughly and found no reason to take action against Dalrymple, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. “The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter,” Jim Wilkinson, a public relations consultant hired by the Cowboys told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The investigation was handled consistent with the best legal and HR practices and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. If any wrongdoing had been found, Rich would have been terminated immediately.” Dalrymple worked for six more years with the Cowboys before his retirement earlier this month, the Star-Telegram reported.

The Cowboys told ESPN there have been security upgrades to the cheerleaders’ locker room, including reconfigured key card access and new signs and cameras.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Jones Anderson
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Dallas#Cheerleading#Voyeurism#American Football#Espn#Iphone#The Star Telegram
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Player Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police Last Night

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself into police early Friday morning, per reports from TMZ Sports. The seven-year NFL veteran was cited for his alleged role in an altercation at a Walgreens back in January. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, he was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge around 9 a.m. local time this morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.
NFL
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy