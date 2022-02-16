ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah reports 1,392 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 10 new deaths

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths, with one death occurring before Jan. 16.

There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, which is the first time the number has dropped below 500 in weeks.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,296 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 28%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 16.6%.

School-aged children accounted for 183 of Wednesday's newly announced cases, with 86 cases in children ages 5-10, 38 cases in children ages 11-13, and 59 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 10 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,336:

  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  • Male, older than 85, Washington county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status

