Foxwoods to add Great Wolf Lodge, one of several planned projects. What else is coming?

MASHANTUCKET— Traditional Mashantucket Pequot songs could be heard through the Bingo Square area of the Foxwoods Resort Casino Tuesday afternoon.

The casino held its 30th anniversary event this week, and a crowd gathered to reflect on the past and hope for the future of the tribe and the business.

Highlights Tuesday included the announcement of an additional $30,000 in monthly donations to local organizations for the year, and the expansion of offerings at Foxwoods, including a new hotel and family amusement facility from Great Wolf Lodge.

Reflecting on the past, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler said Foxwoods was “born of the sheer will for survival,” for the tribal nation, providing a means for preserving the sovereignty and identity of the Mashantucket Pequot.

In terms of the impact Foxwoods has had on the Mashantucket Pequots themselves, Butler said the casino has led to the tribe serving the employment, housing and healthcare needs of the tribal members. It also provided the Tribal Council with the means to provide for services as expected from a local government, from infrastructure to public safety and more.

“When we were first seeking federal recognition, we only had a handful of families on the reservation, but now we have over 100 living on the reservation,” Butler said.

Over the years, Foxwoods has contributed $4.4 billion for Connecticut via slot payments, generating an estimated $40 billion in slot impact. That includes $5.733 million in online gaming and $2.147 million from online sports wagering, after its legalization in October, to January.

“It’s been a great agreement, great partnership with the state,” Foxwoods President and CEO Jason Guyot said.

When talking about the economic impact Foxwoods had on the state, Butler gave a reminding glance back at Governor Ned Lamont, who was in attendance during the ceremony. Butler said that the economic impact from both Foxwoods and The Mohegan Tribe’s Mohegan Sun isn’t something that’s talked about all the time so “we have to remind them” when they have a chance.

“We are distinct, sovereign nations, and there’s a mutually respected relationship there we have to work on,” Butler said.

This relationship also entails the Mashantucket Pequot collaborating with Connecticut on how to bring Native American curriculum to public schools, aiming to roll it out in the 2023 legislative year.

For guests, there will be many more opportunities to win money this year. Beyond that, further amenities for guests include more parking, a larger bingo hall, a new convention room, and the Great Wolf Lodge accommodation, which is a resort chain that features a water park and an arcade.

With the latter, Guyot said Foxwoods wants to have more family options, as the Lodge will be nearby the casino, but not on site.

“It’s going to create another great reason for people from New York to Boston to come and visit,” Guyot said.

Projects beyond Mashantucket

The 30th anniversary presentation Tuesday focused on things happening with the main property, but there are also other Foxwoods projects ongoing elsewhere.

In January 2021, the Foxwoods location at the Hotel El San Juan in Puerto Rico was announced. Guyot said things have gone “extremely well,” and there is a grand opening down there in April.

“Were still looking for development opportunities outside of the reservation, but we’re really focused on this Master Plan development here at the resort,” Guyot said.

Another ongoing Foxwoods project is a luxury recreational vehicle park in Preston, expected to open in 2023. There have been some concerns from members of that community over how the park will impact the area. However, as the tribe has owned the land since 1994, Guyot said the RV park development is “the most non-invasive” proposal made for the land.

“We’ll take that local feedback in, and create something that’s special for everyone,” Guyot said. “Not just the guests coming in, but the local community.”

With this growth, Foxwoods also announced that they would be giving $30,000 on top of regular charitable giving to local organizations each month of their 30th year. The first organization to receive this bonus was the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut.

The CEO of the organization, Dina Sears-Graves, didn’t know the organization would be receiving the money, but said there could be "a million ways” to use it.

“We’ve appreciated that support over the years, and we’ll continue to appreciate it,” Sears-Graves said.